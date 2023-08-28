Binance Restricts Russian Clients to Ruble Transactions

The world’s largest crypto exchange Binance said Monday that it has banned Russia-based users from trading in all currencies besides the ruble.

Binance’s restrictions follow reporting by Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal on a U.S. Justice Department investigation into the company's possible violation of financial sanctions on Russia despite its public commitment to comply with them after the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Russians have increasingly turned to using crypto exchanges after Western sanctions cut off Russian banks from global payment networks.

“Users residing in Russia can trade on Binance P2P only in fiat currency in rubles. Any other fiat currencies are prohibited,” Binance said.