Russia’s December Fiscal Deficit at Record-high - Bloomberg

Russia’s monthly fiscal deficit reached a record 3.9 trillion rubles in December amid the EU-imposed ban on seaborne crude oil exports and the increasing operational cost of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to preliminary budget data analyzed by Bloomberg.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov on Tuesday also confirmed that Russia’s total budget deficit in 2022 amounted to 3.3 trillion rubles ($47 billion) or 2.3% of the country’s GDP, making it the second-largest deficit in modern Russian history, surpassed only by that recorded in 2020, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Siluanov nevertheless remained optimistic about the resulting number during a Tuesday government meeting, noting that “funds allocated to state non-budgetary funds through deferrals on insurance premiums” should be taken into account when analyzing the budget deficit size.

“If we subtract these funds from the volume of expenses, then the deficit amounted to 1.8% of gross domestic product, which is less than 2%, as planned,” Siluanov said.