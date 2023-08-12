Ukraine Missiles Shot Down Over Crimea Bridge: Pro-Russia Official

Russia air defense forces shot down two Ukrainian missiles over a bridge connecting Moscow-annexed Crimea to the Russian mainland, an official said on Saturday.

"Air defence forces shot down two enemy missiles over the Kerch Strait. The Crimean bridge was not damaged," Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-installed governor of the Crimean peninsula, said on social media.

He urged locals to remain calm.

Pictures on social media showed columns of smoke rising in the vicinity of the bridge.

In a separate statement, the Russian defense ministry said that the Kyiv regime attempted to strike the Crimean bridge with an S-200 anti-aircraft guided missile.

The missile was detected and intercepted by Russian air defense systems, the ministry said, adding that there were no victims or damage.