Russia Vows Response to ‘Threats’ on Western Border

Moscow on Wednesday accused Poland and Finland of threatening its border security and vowed to respond to “multiplying” risks from NATO member countries along Russia's western frontier.

In recent weeks, Poland has beefed up its border security with neighboring Belarus following reports that fighters from the Wagner mercenary outfit have established a new base in the country.

Meanwhile, Finland — which shares a 1,340 kilometers-long border with Russia — joined NATO in April.

"Threats to the military security of the Russian Federation have multiplied in the western and northwestern strategic areas," Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said at a meeting with military officials.

Those risks "require a timely and adequate response," he added.