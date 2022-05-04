Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Russia Violates Finnish Airspace as Helsinki Mulls NATO

By AFP
Sanna Marin, Prime Minister of the Republic of Finland. Kay Nietfeld / AP / TASS

A Russian army helicopter violated Finland's airspace on Wednesday, the Finnish defense ministry said, as the country mulls an increasingly likely NATO membership bid.

"The aircraft type is a Mi-17 helicopter and the depth of the suspected violation is about four to five kilometers", a ministry spokesman told AFP.

This is the second Russian airspace violation this year, following a previous one in April, both of them coming in the wake of the war in Ukraine.

A civilian transport plane belonging to the Russian army briefly entered Finnish airspace on April 8.

Experts have warned that Finland and Sweden would likely be subjected to Russian acts of interference as they consider whether to join NATO as a deterrent against aggression from their eastern neighbor.

Four Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace in early March near Sweden's strategically-located island of Gotland in the Baltic Sea.

And on Friday, a Russian spy plane also crossed the Swedish border near a naval base in the south of the country.

Hostile acts such as cyberattacks are also considered likely, according to analysts, although they said that the risk of a military attack was low.

A large majority of Finnish MPs and the public are in favor of joining the Atlantic Alliance, and Finnish President Sauli Niinsto is to announce his personal stance on the issue on May 12.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said Wednesday her government's decision would be made "quite soon," and could come within days according to Finnish media.

Finland was ruled by Russia for 108 years before declaring independence in 1917.

It fought off a Soviet invasion during World War II before a peace deal saw it cede several border areas to Moscow.

The Nordic nation remained neutral during the Cold War in exchange for Soviet guarantees not to invade.

Read more about: Finland , NATO

Read more

line in the sand

Russia Threatens ‘Military Response’ to NATO Expansion

Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov also derided the United States’ “inexplicable fixation” on the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
red lines

Putin Accuses West of 'Escalating Situation' in Ukraine

Western countries have for days raised alarm over Russian military activity near Ukraine.
Finland

Finland Accuses Russia of Disrupting GPS Signal During NATO War Games

Finland is not a NATO member but it took part as an ally in NATO's largest exercise in decades which ended on Wednesday.
Europe

NATO Approves 4,000-Strong Baltic Rapid Deployment Force

The large number of NATO members and the internal disagreements it causes have the potential to work against the alliance in its stand-off with Russia

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.