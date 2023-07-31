Russian Police Station in Western Bryansk Region Targeted in Drone Strike

A Ukrainian drone attacked a police station overnight in Russia’s western Bryansk region, local authorities said early Monday.

"Ukrainian forces attacked the district of Trubchevsky at night," Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on the Telegram messaging app.

"A drone hit the police station in this district. There are no victims," but the windows and roof of the building were damaged, he added.

The overnight drone strike in Bryansk comes just a day after Russian authorities said they had downed multiple Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow and the annexed peninsula of Crimea in attacks that damaged two office towers in the capital and briefly shut down the Vnukovo international airport.

One drone targeting Moscow was shot down on the city's outskirts and two others were "suppressed by electronic warfare" and smashed into an office complex, the Russian Defense Ministry said, adding that there were no injuries.

Earlier this month, an elderly woman was killed in the shelling of a village on the Bryansk region’s border with northeastern Ukraine. Three other residents, including a 16-year-old boy, were hospitalized with injuries.