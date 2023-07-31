Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Rejects Appeal from Putin Critic Kara-Murza, Jailed for 25 Years

By AFP
Russian political activist Vladimir Kara-Murza in court. Gleb Shchelkunov / Kommersant

A Russian court on Monday dismissed dissident Vladimir Kara-Murza's appeal against the 25-year prison sentence he received for criticizing the offensive in Ukraine. 

Kara-Murza received the longest sentence against a Russian opposition figure in recent years, drawing immediate condemnation from Western countries. 

"The verdict of the Moscow City Court from April 17 shall be left unchanged," the court said Monday, according to Russian state-run news agencies. 

A Moscow court had found the 41-year-old guilty of treason, spreading "false" information about the Russian army and having links to an "undesirable organization" after a closed-door trial. 

Kara-Murza suffers from a nerve condition called polyneuropathy, which his lawyers say is due to two poisoning attempts in 2015 and 2017. 

The condition has worsened in prison, his lawyer said. 

Kara-Murza has over the years pleaded in the United States and Europe for the adoption of individual sanctions against Russian officials.

In his last words in court in April, Kara-Murza stood by his political work, including his comments on the offensive in Ukraine.

"Not only do I not repent for any of it — I am proud of it," he said.

After the verdict, the United States slammed Russia's "escalating campaign of repression."

Most opponents have either fled Russia or are behind bars, and thousands of ordinary Russians have been detained for protesting the conflict.

Read more about: Vladimir Kara-Murza , Opposition

Read more

high-profile trial

Kremlin Critic Facing 25 Years in Jail Says Regrets Nothing

Vladimir Kara-Murza is accused of several charges including treason, and spreading false information about the Russian army. 
2 Min read
maximum sentence

Russian Prosecutors Seek 25-Year Prison Term for Kremlin Critic Kara-Murza

Vladimir Kara-Murza has been charged with high treason, affiliation with an "undesirable" group and spreading "fake news" about the army.
1 Min read
extended custody

Court Extends Kremlin Critic Kara-Murza's Pretrial Detention

A Moscow court has extended the pretrial detention period of prominent opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza until Aug. 27.
2 Min read
war footing

Russian Billionaires Supply Kremlin’s Army, Military-Industrial Complex – Proekt

Proekt detailed business ties between the companies of 81 tycoons and Russia’s military amid its war in Ukraine.
2 Min read