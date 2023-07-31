Russia Rejects Appeal from Putin Critic Kara-Murza, Jailed for 25 Years

A Russian court on Monday dismissed dissident Vladimir Kara-Murza's appeal against the 25-year prison sentence he received for criticizing the offensive in Ukraine.

Kara-Murza received the longest sentence against a Russian opposition figure in recent years, drawing immediate condemnation from Western countries.

"The verdict of the Moscow City Court from April 17 shall be left unchanged," the court said Monday, according to Russian state-run news agencies.

A Moscow court had found the 41-year-old guilty of treason, spreading "false" information about the Russian army and having links to an "undesirable organization" after a closed-door trial.