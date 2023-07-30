Support The Moscow Times!
Moscow Says Thwarts Ukraine Attack on Crimea Involving 25 Drones

By AFP
A view of a damaged office block of the Moscow International Business Center (Moskva City) following a reported drone attack in Moscow on July 30. Alexander Nemenov / AFP

Moscow said on Sunday its forces had thwarted a Ukrainian attempt to attack Russia-annexed Crimea with 25 drones overnight. 

"Sixteen Ukrainian UAVs were destroyed by air defense fire," the Russian Defense Ministry said, referring to unmanned aerial vehicles. 

"Another nine Ukrainian drones were suppressed by means of electronic warfare and, without reaching the target, crashed into the Black Sea," the ministry said, adding that there were no victims.

Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, has been targeted by Kyiv throughout Moscow's Ukraine offensive but has come under more intense, increased attacks in recent weeks. 

Kyiv has repeatedly said it plans to take Crimea back.

Separately, three Ukrainian drones were downed over Moscow early on Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry said. The attack damaged two office towers and briefly shut an international airport.

