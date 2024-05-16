Support The Moscow Times!
In Photos: Russia's Massive Patriotic Expo Draws Millions of Visitors to VDNKh

By Moscow Times Reporter
At least 12 million people have visited the Russia Expo at Moscow's VDNKh exhibition center.

The exhibition, which opened in November 2023 and runs through July 2024, describes itself as “a large-scale projection of the entire country” and comes as the Kremlin pushes to increase public patriotism amid the invasion of Ukraine.

In addition to displaying folk culture and costumes from across the country, the expo showcases "major scientific discoveries" and the "latest technological developments" from Russia’s regions — including the Kremlin-occupied Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, as well as annexed Crimea.

The expo, whose organizers include Russian ministries and state corporations like Gazprom, has also presented patriotic events, concerts and conferences.

Here's a look at photos from the expo:
Visitors at the Russia Expo.
Artyom Geodakyan/TASS 
A 166-meter tunnel installation called "Russia's Achievements."
MT
The booth for the Russian republic of Kalmykia.
MT
The republic of Tyva's booth.
MT
Folk art lessons at the exhibition.
MT
Two military doctors who met in the Kremlin-occupied Donetsk region celebrate their wedding at the exhibition.
Sergei Fadeichev/TASS
A display shows the Kremlin-installed heads of Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions signing documents to incorporate the four Ukrainian territories into Russia in 2022 following widely disputed referendums.
MT
The occupied Donetsk region's corner at the expo.
The Leningrad region's booth at the Russia Expo international exhibition.
MT
A ceremony to award the expo's 12-millionth visitors.
Vladimir Gerdo/TASS
National dresses of the Far East republic of Sakha on display.
MT
Visitors at the Russia Expo international exhibition.
MT
