In Photos: Russia's Massive Patriotic Expo Draws Millions of Visitors to VDNKh

At least 12 million people have visited the Russia Expo at Moscow's VDNKh exhibition center.



The exhibition, which opened in November 2023 and runs through July 2024, describes itself as “a large-scale projection of the entire country” and comes as the Kremlin pushes to increase public patriotism amid the invasion of Ukraine.



In addition to displaying folk culture and costumes from across the country, the expo showcases "major scientific discoveries" and the "latest technological developments" from Russia’s regions — including the Kremlin-occupied Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, as well as annexed Crimea.



The expo, whose organizers include Russian ministries and state corporations like Gazprom, has also presented patriotic events, concerts and conferences.



Here's a look at photos from the expo: