Russia Expels U.K. Defense Attache in Tit-For-Tat Move

Russia ordered the expulsion of the United Kingdom's defense attache in Moscow on Thursday, a move it said was direct retaliation for London expelling Russia's defense attache last week.

The U.K. had accused Moscow's defense attache — a diplomat in charge of military affairs — of being "an undeclared military intelligence officer," a charge Moscow called a lie.

"The defense attache at the British Embassy in Moscow, A. T. Coghill, has been declared persona non grata. He must leave the territory of the Russian Federation within a week," it said.