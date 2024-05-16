Russia Expels U.K. Defense Attache in Tit-For-Tat Move

Russia ordered the expulsion of the United Kingdom's defense attache in Moscow on Thursday, a move it said was direct retaliation for London expelling Russia's defense attache last week.
The U.K. had accused Moscow's defense attache — a diplomat in charge of military affairs — of being "an undeclared military intelligence officer," a charge Moscow called a lie.
"The defense attache at the British Embassy in Moscow, A. T. Coghill, has been declared persona non grata. He must leave the territory of the Russian Federation within a week," it said.
The ministry warned it could take further measures in response to the U.K.'s decision, which it called "unfriendly," "anti-Russian" and politically motivated.
Relations remain tense between Russia and the U.K., which is a staunch NATO backer of Ukraine and has provided Kyiv's troops with significant military support.
Russia's defense attache, Maxim Elovik, is thought to have been in the U.K. since at least 2014 and has been pictured at wreath-laying ceremonies commemorating Russian war dead.
The U.K. made the decision amid concerns of "malign" Russian activity on British soil, including an arson attack on a Ukrainian-linked business allegedly orchestrated by the Kremlin.
… we have a small favor to ask. As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.
Remind me later.