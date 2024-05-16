Russia Sues Kremlin Critic Khodorkovsky, Ex-Business Partner 

Russian prosecutors have filed an unspecified lawsuit against the exiled former tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky and his one-time business partner Platon Lebedev, the Vedomosti business newspaper reported Thursday.

Moscow’s Meshchansky District Court registered the suit against Khodorkovsky, Lebedev, and the defunct Siberian Leasing Company on May 8, the newspaper said, citing Russia’s database of court cases. Initial hearings have been scheduled for May 27.

According to Vedomosti, the claim was filed in the “others” category, which it said includes confiscations of private property by the state, suggesting the case may be part of Russia’s recent nationalization drive.

Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office has not yet commented on the case, and Vedomosti reported that Khodorkovsky’s spokesperson said they received no information regarding the legal suit.