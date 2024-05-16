Russia’s First Transgender Politician Announces Detransition

Russia’s first transgender politician said Thursday that he has returned to his gender assigned at birth, a surprise announcement that comes amid a nationwide crackdown on the LGBTQ+ community.
Roman Alyoshin previously went by the name Yulia Alyoshina, which he said was listed in an internal passport he received in 2020. Last year, while still identifying as a woman, he dropped a bid to run for governor in Siberia’s Altai region, shortly before President Vladimir Putin banned legal and surgical sex changes.
On Thursday, Alyoshin changed the name of his personal channel on Telegram to “Alyoshin” and replaced the profile picture with himself appearing as a man.
“I realized I was a guy during Lent,” he wrote in a post. “I went through old albums of my ancestors, prayed for them, and it helped the idea set in that I’m a guy.”
“I’m a patriot of my country, that’s why I live in Russia. I apologize to all the Russian people!”
It was not immediately clear under what circumstances Alyoshin, who previously stood for LGBTQ+ rights as a trans female, made the decision to detransition.
Alyoshin headed the opposition Civic Initiative party in Siberia’s Altai region until he announced plans to quit politics in 2022 as Russian lawmakers moved to ban “LGBT propaganda” among all ages, which at the time was banned only for minors.
Since then, Russia’s Supreme Court outlawed the so-called “international LGBT public movement,” leading to police raids on queer venues, imprisonment for displaying “extremist symbols” such as the rainbow flag, and criminal prosecutions of people linked to the LGBTQ+ community.
… we have a small favor to ask. As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.
Remind me later.