Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Signs Gender Reassignment Ban Into Law

Vladimir Putin (C) leaving the St. Nicholas Naval Cathedral in Kronstadt on Sunday. Alexander Demyanchuk, TASS / kremlin.ru

President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a controversial law that bans legal and surgical sex changes, a move that deprives transgender Russians of the right to access gender-affirming services. 

The law, which makes "medical interventions aimed at changing the sex of a person" and "the state registration of a change of gender without an operation" illegal, was swiftly passed by both houses of the Russian parliament earlier this month. 

The law also bans individuals who have undergone gender reassignment from adopting children and annuls marriages in which one of the partners is transgender. 

It enters into force immediately upon its publishing on the government website.

LGBT activists have warned that the law will lead to a further increase in already high rates of suicide and suicide attempts among transgender people, as well as encourage an underground market for surgeries and medications.

“The way how these people see their future is collapsing,” Yan Dvorkin, the head of Center-T, a group that helps transgender and non-binary people in Russia, said in an interview with The Moscow Times this month. 

The law is the latest step in Russia’s crackdown on the rights of the country’s LGBTQ+ community in an effort to promote what it calls “traditional values” in the face of Western liberalism.

Late last year, Russia passed a law banning the “propaganda” of LGBT relationships and lifestyles toward all ages, effectively outlawing public displays and media portrayals of non-heterosexual identities.

Read more about: LGBT

Read more

forced return

Russia Returns Escaped Gay Men to Chechen Police – NGO

The LGBT Network had helped the two men flee from Chechnya after they were allegedly tortured by Chechen police.
crime of 'jealousy'

Siberian Cop Murders Transgender Girlfriend – Reports

Reports identified the victim as Viktoria Basakovskaya, a transgender woman whose passport still classified her as male.
birthday message

Pussy Riot Flies LGBT Flags From Gov’t Buildings to Mark Putin’s Birthday

The group demanded the legalization of same-sex “partnerships” and an end to discrimination against LGBT Russians.
off-limits content

TikTok Admits to Deleting Russian Videos at Government's Request

TikTok denied that the platform restricted LGBT content in Russia.