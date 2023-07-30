Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Children Among 8 Dead After Storm Pummels Russia Campsite

By AFP
Emergencies personnel work at the scene after stormy winds fell trees down onto a tent campground killing 7 and injuring dozens, at Lake Yalchik in Russia's republic of Mari El on July 30. Handout / Russian emergencies ministry / AFP

Eight people including three small children died in Russia when trees crashed into a lakeside campsite during a storm described as a "hurricane," authorities said on Sunday.

Several hundred people camped in a national park in Mari El, a Russian region located along the northern bank of the Volga River, when the storm struck on Saturday.

The Investigative Committee, which probes serious crimes, said in a statement that the bodies of seven people including three small children were found following what it called a "hurricane," after debris was cleared at the campsite overnight.

Another person died in a hospital, the statement said.

In a separate statement, the emergencies ministry said that 29 people were injured and 16 hospitalized.

"Vacationers did not take into account the weather forecast," the ministry said on messaging app Telegram.

The campsite was located on the shores of Lake Yalchik in the Mari Chodra national park, and the Investigative Committee said a criminal probe was launched over the provision of services that do not meet safety requirements.

Overall, 10 people died and 76 were injured in the Privolzhsk federal district which includes the region of Mari El, the emergencies ministry said.

Read more

military display

Putin, Several African Leaders Attend Russian Naval Parade

Putin hailed "the brave crews of ships and submarines" at the annual warship parade, without mentioning Ukraine in his speech.
1 Min read
intercepted strikes

Russia Says Thwarted Ukrainian Drone Attacks on Moscow, Crimea

The attacks in Moscow damaged two office towers and briefly shut an international airport.
3 Min read
arms assistance

U.S. Says Shoigu Looking for Weapons in North Korea

"We're seeing Russia desperately looking for support, for weapons," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
1 Min read
close to border

Moscow Says Intercepted 2 Ukraine Missiles Over South Russia

At least a dozen people were wounded by debris falling on the city of Taganrog, authorities said.
2 Min read