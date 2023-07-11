Navalny Prison Cell Replica Vandalized Ahead of NATO Summit

A mock-up of Kremlin critic Alexei Navaly’s prison cell has been vandalized ahead of a NATO summit in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius.

Navalny’s supporters have toured European cities with the 2x3 meter gray box that replicates the Kremlin critic’s real punishment cell to raise awareness of the dire conditions in which he is being held.

On Tuesday, a Russian anti-war collective based in Vilnius shared videos of Navalny’s mock cell wrapped in black plastic.

A photo attached to the box showed Navalny holding a mask of President Vladimir Putin’s face.

“Building a ‘beautiful Russia of the future’ on the ashes of the genocide of Ukrainians, Georgians, Chechens, Crimean Tatars is despicable," the group said, using Navalny’s slogan for envisioning democratic reform in Russia.