Russia Targeted Infamous Double Agent in U.S. Assassination Attempt – NYT

Russia attempted to assassinate a former intelligence officer in the United States in a “brazen” failed bid that led in part to tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions, The New York Times reported Monday, citing three anonymous former senior U.S. officials.

Alexander Poteyev was a former colonel in Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) who shared state secrets that helped U.S. authorities bust a deep-cover Russian spy ring known as “the illegals” in 2010.

Poteyev fled to the U.S. days before the FBI arrested the spy ring, and Russia in 2011 sentenced him in absentia to 25 years in prison for treason.

According to NYT, Russia in 2019 recruited Mexican scientist Hector Alejandro Cabrera Fuentes to locate Poteyev in Miami Beach, Florida, where the double agent had settled.

The clandestine operation crossed Russia’s previously avoided line of targeting a U.S. informant on American soil, the newspaper wrote.

Fuentes was arrested while trying to fly back to Mexico days after botching the operation outside Poteyev’s guarded residence, the newspaper said.