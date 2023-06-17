Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Defense Minister Says More Tanks Needed in Ukraine

By AFP
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. Russian Defense Ministry

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Saturday called for more tanks to be manufactured "to meet the needs of Russian forces" in Ukraine after Kyiv launched a counteroffensive with Western arms.

Shoigu, who visited a military factory in western Siberia, stressed the need "to maintain the increased production of tanks" and better security features in armored vehicles, the Defense Ministry said.

Shoigu said this was necessary "to satisfy the needs of Russian forces carrying out the special military operation" launched by Moscow in Ukraine in February last year, it added.

Russia claims the Ukrainian counteroffensive has failed but Kyiv says it has retaken several localities and about 100 square kilometers of territory, mainly on the southern front.

Read more about: Shoigu , Defense Ministry , Ukraine war , Tanks

Read more

News Analysis

Putin’s Occupied Ukraine Visit Seen as ‘PR Exercise’ to Counter Zelensky

Putin’s visit comes as Russian forces brace for what is expected to be a major Ukrainian counter-offensive. 
4 Min read
In depth

Top Russian General Dismissed After Vuhledar Defeat

The removal is a rare glimpse into the internal fallout from Russia's failure to achieve significant gains in its monthslong offensive.  
4 Min read
war of attrition

Russia Likely Lost Half its Heavy Tanks in Ukraine: U.S.

Half of Russia's main battle tanks have likely been destroyed or captured by Ukraine, a senior United States defense official said Friday. Russia "has...
almost occupied

Russia Says 'Nearing' Full Control of Ukraine's Luhansk

Russia recognized the independence of the separatist republics shortly before launching the military action. 