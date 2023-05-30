Russian Officials, Pro-Kremlin Figures Offer Mixed Response to Moscow Drone Attack

Russian officials and pro-Kremlin voices were split over Tuesday’s unprecedented drone attack on Moscow and its surrounding areas, with some downplaying the attack and others sharply criticizing the country’s defense capabilities.

President Vladimir Putin called the incident a provocation by Kyiv but appeared calm in televised comments, saying that Moscow’s air defense systems “worked fine” while adding there was still “room for improvement.”

He said ambiguously: “We’ll see what to do with this.”

His spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, who also blamed the attack on Ukraine, stressed that there was “no threat” to residents of Moscow or the Moscow region in comments earlier Tuesday.

Andrei Kartapolov, the head of the State Duma’s Defense Committee, was similarly placid, arguing the drone attack was mostly aimed at creating panic among the population rather than achieving any military goals.

“We have a very large country and there will always be ways for a drone to bypass areas where air defense systems are located,” he said.

Others have been more damning in their assessments of the incident, describing it as an embarrassment for Russia.

Wagner mercenary group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, who has been feuding with Russia’s Defense Ministry over its handling of the war for months, issued a scathing tirade against Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, accusing him personally of failing to destroy the drones before they reached Moscow.

“You didn’t do crap to advance [in eastern Ukraine]. Why in the f*** do you let these drones fly into Moscow? The fact that they’re flying to your house in Rublyovka — well, to hell with it! Let your house burn. And what are normal folks to do when drones with explosives crash into their homes?”