Downed Drones Near Putin’s Residence Rattle Russia’s Elite

Luxury houses owned by the Russian elite and President Vladimir Putin's main out-of-town residence were just a few kilometers from where drones were shot down Tuesday during a major attack on the Russian capital, according to a crash site list published by a Russian parliamentary deputy.

Since the Soviet era, Moscow’s western suburbs — where at least five drones came down before dawn — have been home to much of Russia’s elite.

"I think we will have to live with this for quite a long time,” a top Russian official told The Moscow Times when asked about the attacks, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“The conflict with Ukraine is dragging on.”

While it is unclear whether the drones — which Russia has accused Ukraine of launching — were targeting Putin’s residence or other properties in the vicinity, the sounds of air defense missiles and the blasts from downed drones likely interrupted the sleep of many of the Russian political and business elite.

According to a list of places where drones apparently crashed that was published by State Duma deputy Alexander Khinshtein, one drone was shot down near the village of Ilyinskoe and another near the village of Razdory.

Both villages are only a few kilometers from Putin's Novo-Ogaryovo residence, where the Russian leader is believed to spend much of his time.

When two drones were shot down over the Kremlin earlier this month, Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov claimed the incident was an assassination attempt on the president.