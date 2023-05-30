Moscow Hit By Swarm of Drones in Wartime First

Updated to add more details on the attacks, eyewitness accounts and context. Moscow was targeted by a swarm of drones early Tuesday morning, marking the first time that unmanned aerial vehicles have struck residential areas of the Russian capital since the country’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year. The attack on Moscow, located more than 1,000 kilometers from Ukraine, came as Kyiv was hit by another barrage of Russian drone strikes which left at least one person dead. "This morning, at dawn, a drone attack caused minor damage to several buildings. All the city's emergency services are on the scene,” Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said. No casualties were reported. A female resident of one of the apartment blocks that was struck described hearing a “powerful” explosion. “It was scary,” she told the RBC news website. Another eyewitness told the independent TV channel Dozhd that there was an explosion at 4:20 a.m. and that the emergency services arrived within about 10 minutes. The attack on Moscow comes as Russia’s Armed Forces brace for an imminent Ukrainian counteroffensive and it follows weeks of Russian attacks on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv that have involved hundreds of missiles and drones. The Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin was informed of the drone attacks in "real-time" and said it viewed the attacks as a "response" by Kyiv to Russia's "effective strikes on one of its decision-making centers" on Sunday. "Thank God, there were no victims and there is no threat at the moment for residents of Moscow and the Moscow region," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Images of Moscow posted on social media showed traces of smoke in the sky. Others showed a broken window and minor damage to buildings. In one video, a downed drone was seen apparently exploding in a field in the Moscow region, creating a large fireball. Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed that Kyiv had targeted Moscow with eight drones in what it said was a “terrorist attack.” It said that three drones were taken down by jamming their control systems and another five were shot down with air defense systems. “Several” drones were shot down on the approach to Moscow, the governor of the Moscow region wrote on Telegram. Russian media reports suggested that up to 32 drones could have been involved in the attack. Russia’s regions bordering Ukraine have faced repeated drone and shelling attacks since the Kremlin sent troops into its pro-Western neighbor, with military bases, oil refineries and other energy infrastructure the most frequent targets. But incidents in Moscow have been rare given its distance from the frontline and significant air defenses. Air defense systems were installed in the center of the Russian capital earlier this year, including on the top of the Defense Ministry headquarters, as concerns grew over Ukraine’s ability to strike deep within Russian territory.