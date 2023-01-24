Fear and Frustration in Moscow as Air Defense Systems Deployed

The installation of air defense systems in the center of the Russian capital in recent weeks has been met with fear and anger by locals — as well as some indifference — as concerns appear to grow over Ukraine’s military ability to strike deep within Russian territory.

“Some people are panicking, some are irritated and some of my neighbors consider this a military escalation,” said a Muscovite living near the Losiny Ostrov (Elk Island) National Park in northeast Moscow near where an air defense battery was reportedly deployed.

“People are angry that there is no official information.”

At least five anti-aircraft missile systems have been spotted across Moscow in recent weeks, appearing in parks and on top of buildings as the Ukraine war — now in its 11th month — creeps closer to the Russian capital.

They include what looks to be a Pantsir-S1 surface-to-air system on the roof of the Defense Ministry headquarters a few kilometers from the Kremlin and a S-400 anti-aircraft system near the Timiryazevskaya metro station in the north of the capital.

The installation of these systems amid fears that Ukraine, supplied with advanced weaponry from its Western allies, could be capable of targeting Moscow.

In Losiny Ostrov, workers began clearing an area of woodland for the battery on New Year’s Day, according to the Muscovite who requested anonymity to speak freely.

Another air defense system was spotted last week near the Taganskaya metro station in сentral Moscow.

“When I first read reports about the air defense systems in Moscow, I thought it was fake news. And then I saw that air defense system on a nearby building when I was standing on my balcony,” a woman who lives near Taganskaya told The Moscow Times.

“I was surprised. When I was about to go to bed that day, there were some fireworks — I got up a few times to check that everything was OK,” she added. “It was really scary.”