Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Moscow Targeted By Drone Attack, No Casualties – Mayor

By AFP
t.me/ostorozhno_moskva

The Russian capital was targeted by a rare drone attack Tuesday morning, causing "minor" damage to buildings and no casualties, the city's mayor said.

"This morning, at dawn, a drone attack caused minor damage to several buildings. All the city's emergency services are on the scene ... No one has been seriously injured so far," Moscow's Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

Moscow, located more than 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) from Ukraine, has only rarely been targeted by drone attacks since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, even though such attacks have become more common elsewhere in Russia.

Images posted on social media showed traces of smoke in the sky. Others showed a broken window.

The attack follows a similar assault on Ukraine's capital of Kyiv, which was carried out by Russian drones overnight and left at least one person dead, according to the city's Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Russian forces fired a barrage of missiles at Kyiv on Monday, sending panicked residents running for shelter in an unusual daytime attack on the Ukrainian capital following overnight strikes.

In early May, two drones were shot down over the Kremlin in an attack blamed on Ukraine.

Read more about: Moscow , Ukraine war

Read more

Military Upgrade

Russia to Modernize Moscow's Air Defense Systems

Concerns that Ukraine could launch strikes deeper within Russia have pushed Moscow to beef up its defensive capabilities.
1 Min read
In depth

Muscovites Shrug as Russia Marks One Year of Ukraine War

Apart from scattered billboards and shuttered Western brand stores, the capital offers few obvious signs of the war raging just 500 kilometers away.
4 Min read
In depth

Fear and Frustration in Moscow as Air Defense Systems Deployed

The installation of air defense systems in the center of the Russian capital in recent weeks has been met with fear and anger by locals — as well...
eye on the sky

Kremlin Declines to Say if Moscow is Preparing for Air Strikes

Updates with Peskov and Horowitz comments. The Kremlin refused to say whether Russia was preparing for strikes on the capital on Friday after images of...