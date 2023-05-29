Russia’s Krasnodar Bans Signs in Foreign Languages

Authorities in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar on Monday banned the use of foreign languages on public signage, local media reported.

Krasnodar's legislative assembly voted in the new rules, which will come into effect on Sept. 1.

Mayor Yevgeny Naumov said that the changes would help unite “the architectural appearance of the regional capital in a single style.”

Russian officials often call for restrictions on the use of foreign languages, but, since the start of the war in Ukraine, such ideas have gained new traction as the government casts itself as protecting Russian culture from Western influence.

Only officially registered trademarks will be excluded from the new requirements in Krasnodar.