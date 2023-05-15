Wagner Chief Offered Russian Troop Positions to Ukraine for Bakhmut – WaPo

Kyiv was said to have rejected Prigozhin’s proposals due to a lack of trust in his intentions. The Washington Post cited an unnamed U.S. official saying Washington shares Kyiv’s doubts.

The Pentagon leak did not specify which Russian troop positions Prigozhin had offered to pass on.

Prigozhin reportedly made the offer to Ukraine’s military intelligence directorate, GUR, in late January amid intelligence indicating high losses and low morale among Wagner troops.

The report, based on classified Pentagon documents recently leaked on the gaming platform Discord, if confirmed could expose Prigozhin to accusations of treason in Russia.

The founder of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin had offered to reveal Russian troop positions to Ukrainian military intelligence in exchange for Kyiv’s withdrawal from Bakhmut, The Washington Post reported Monday.

Prigozhin’s rivalry with Russia’s Defense Ministry has boiled over during the months-long fight for the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. He accuses the top brass of neglecting Wagner’s ammunition needs.

According to The Washington Post, another leaked U.S. document said that Prigozhin had advised Ukraine’s forces to advance toward the border with the illegally annexed Crimean peninsula.

The Washington Post said two Ukrainian officials confirmed that Prigozhin has spoken “several times” to GUR during the course of the war.

One of the leaked U.S. intelligence documents stated that Prigozhin has had phone calls and in-person meetings with GUR officers “in an unspecified country in Africa.”

Prigozhin mocked The Washington Post's report, saying via his press service on the Telegram messaging app that “Budanov and I are still in Africa.”

“I can confirm this information, we have nothing to hide from the foreign social services,” Prigozhin said in an audio message.

One Ukrainian official described Prigozhin’s contacts with GUR as “keeping your friends close and your enemies closer.”

GUR chief Kyrylo Budanov did not immediately respond to a question about Prigozhin’s alleged offer.

The leaked documents reportedly indicate that Kyiv “suspects, or may know” that the Kremlin is aware of Prigozhin’s talks with Ukrainian intelligence.

The Kremlin did not respond to The Washington Post's request for comment.