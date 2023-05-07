Wagner Group to Get More Ammo After Bakhmut Pull-Out Threat

The leader of Russia's paramilitary Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said that he had received "a promise" of more ammunition from the Russian army on Sunday, following his unprecedented public threat to pull his forces from the embattled Ukrainian town of Bakhmut due to a lack of ammunition.

"They promised to give us all the ammunition and armaments we need to continue the operations," Prigozhin said, following his blistering attack on military chiefs over the situation in Bakhmut, the epicenter of Ukraine's fight against Moscow's forces.

He said they had been assured "that everything necessary will be provided" to fighters around Bakhmut.

Prigozhin's Wagner Group has spearheaded the grinding, months-long Russian assault on Bakhmut, almost capturing the city in the longest and bloodiest battle of the campaign.

However, Prigozhin threatened to leave his positions in Bakhmut on May 10 over a lack of weapons, which he blamed on Russian army chiefs.