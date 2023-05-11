Russia Adds Anti-War Actor, Ukraine Ex-Presidential Adviser to 'Terrorist' Registry

Russia has added exiled actor Artur Smolyaninov and former Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksii Arestovych to its list of “terrorists and extremists,” the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported Thursday.

Russia’s Investigative Committee opened a criminal case in January against Smolyaninov, 39, for his support of Ukraine and criticism of the war. At the time, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin “doesn’t think anything good about this actor’s words.”

Arestovych, 47, served as an adviser to the head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office until January, when he resigned over comments he made on a deadly Russian air strike in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro.