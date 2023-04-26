Russia Opts Out of Central Asian Football Championship

The Russian football team, shorn of international competition due to the invasion of Ukraine, will not take part in the inaugural edition of the Central Asian Championship despite having been slated to.

Russia had been invited but declined the invitation this week claiming it was due to a loaded fixture list despite having been barred by UEFA and FIFA from their competitions.

However, national coach Valery Karpin gave a different reason, saying he had concerns over the high temperatures and his players getting injured because of the artificial pitches.