Evan Gershkovich’s Interviewee Detained in Russia – Reports

Russian law enforcement authorities have detained an activist and PR expert who was among people to be interviewed by U.S. journalist Evan Gershkovich before his arrest last month on disputed spying charges, the Kommersant newspaper reported Tuesday.

Footage that emerged on messaging app Telegram showed Russian security officers storming Yaroslav Shirshikov’s apartment, arresting him and conducting a search.

Shirshikov faces charges of justifying terrorism over comments about the assassination of a prominent pro-war blogger this month, reported newspaper Kommersant, citing an unnamed law enforcement source.

While there is no official link between Shirshikov’s detention and the espionage case against Wall Street Journal reporter Gershkovich, Shirshikov has said that he gave an interview to Gershkovich in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg and helped him with his reporting not long before his arrest.