Russia Detains WSJ Journalist on Spying Allegations

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said Thursday that it had detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich while he was on assignment in the city of Yekaterinburg, according to state-run media outlet RIA Novosti.

Gershkovich, a U.S. citizen, was involved in the collection of “secret information” about a Russian defense company and a criminal case on espionage charges had been opened against him, RIA Novosti reported, citing the FSB.

Previous local media reports had suggested that Gershkovich was in Yekaterinburg to cover Russia’s war in Ukraine and the Wagner mercenary group.

While the majority of independent journalists operating in Russia fled the country last year after the passage of draconian censorship laws, many foreign journalists have continued to work inside the country.

PR expert Yaroslav Shirshikov said Thursday on messaging app Telegram that he received an overnight phone call from a WSJ employee who had been unable to contact Gershkovich.

“[Gershkovich] was online yesterday at about 15:00 for the last time. He arranged to do an interview with me,” 66.ru quoted Shirshikov as saying.

Veteran Yekaterinburg journalist Dmitry Kolezev, who now lives abroad, said Thursday that two of his sources had confirmed Gershkovich’s detention.

Kolezev told The Moscow Times he believes Gershkovich was detained for his reporting.

“I assume the reason was Evan’s journalistic work,” Kolezev said.

Shirshikov wrote on Telegram on Thursday that Gershkovich may have been detained the previous day when security officers reportedly entered a local restaurant and took an unknown man with a sweater over his head into a minibus.

The WSJ did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Moscow Times.

Gershkovich, 31, previously worked as a reporter for Agence France-Presse and The Moscow Times.