Moscow Court Upholds Detention of U.S. Journalist Gershkovich Until March 30

A Moscow court on Tuesday said jailed U.S. journalist Evan Gershkovich would remain in pre-trial detention until at least March 30, rejecting the latest appeal brought by his legal team.

Wall Street Journal reporter Gershkovich was arrested while on a reporting trip to the Urals city of Yekaterinburg last March and subsequently charged with espionage — accusations rejected by him, his employers and the White House.

"Gershkovich will remain in custody until March 30, 2024," the Moscow courts service said in a statement Tuesday following a hearing.

The appeal was a technical hearing against an earlier ruling to extend Gershkovich's pre-trial detention period and did not concern the substance of the case.