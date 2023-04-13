Wagner Group Founder Says 'Too Early' to Claim Bakhmut Is Surrounded

Moscow said on Thursday that Russian troops were preventing Ukrainian forces from entering or leaving the frontline city of Bakhmut, which for months has been the focal point of Russia’s assault in eastern Ukraine.

"Airborne troops are providing support to advancing assault troops, blocking the transfer of Ukrainian army reserves to the city and the possibility of retreat for enemy units," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Wagner assault units "were continuing high-intensity combat operations to oust the enemy from the central quarters" of Bakhmut, the statement continued.

Kyiv has denied the Russian claims, however, with army spokesperson Sergiy Cherevaty saying that Ukrainian forces in the wartorn city were still able to "deliver provisions, ammunition, and medicines" and evacuate wounded troops.