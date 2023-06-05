Wagner Captures Russian Soldier Accused of Firing on Its Positions

Russia’s Wagner mercenary group has captured a Russian officer accused of firing at its positions during the battle for Bakhmut last month, the private military outfit said Sunday in the most dramatic account yet of internecine clashes during Russia’s offensive on Ukraine.

An interrogation video showed Lieutenant Colonel Roman Venevitin, commander of the Russian Ground Forces’ 72nd Independent Motorized Rifle Brigade, saying he and a group of 10-12 soldiers fired at a Wagner vehicle on orders to “disarm” its rapid response unit.

“I acted in a state of alcoholic intoxication out of personal animosity,” Venevitin, seen with a nasal fracture in an underground facility, said.

Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin had published a document hours earlier describing the gunfight with Russian soldiers and identifying Venevitin’s brigade as the culprit.