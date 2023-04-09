Support The Moscow Times!
Russian Strikes Kill Father and Daughter in Southeast Ukraine

By AFP
Zaporizhzhia AFP PHOTO / UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT CHIEF OF STAFF ANDRIY YERMAK

A 50-year-old man and his 11-year-old daughter were killed after Russian missiles struck a house in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, officials said on Sunday.

It was the latest Russian strike on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine as Moscow's invasion stretches into its second year.

"The enemy carried out a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia and killed another Ukrainian family," the head of the State Emergency Service, Sergiy Kruk, said on social media.

The girl died in an ambulance, said the head of Zaporizhzhia City Council, Anatoliy Kurtiev.

Rescue workers pulled the girl's 46-year-old mother alive from under the rubble.

Her elder daughter was not at home when the Russians struck at night, the State Emergency Service said.

Kurtiev said two Russian missiles struck a residential building, adding that windows and roofs were damaged in dozens of neighbouring houses.

The region of Zaporizhzhia is one of four Ukrainian provinces Russian President Vladimir Putin claims to have annexed last year.

