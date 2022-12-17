Support The Moscow Times!
Russia Says Strikes Disrupted The Supply of Foreign Arms to Ukraine

By AFP
Grad multiple rocket launchers engaged in special military operation Russian Defence Ministry / TASS

Russia claimed Saturday it had prevented the delivery of foreign weapons to Ukraine as part of mass strikes a day earlier that caused power and water outages across the country.

On Friday, "military command systems, the military-industrial complex and their supporting energy facilities of Ukraine were hit with a mass strike with high-precision weapons," Russia's defense ministry said in its daily briefing. 

"The target had been reached. All assigned objects were hit," it added. 

"As a result of the strike, the transfer of weapons and ammunition of foreign production was disrupted, the advancement of reserves to areas of hostilities was blocked and Ukrainian defense enterprises for the production and repair of weapons... were halted."

Russia launched a barrage of missiles on Friday on multiple cities in Ukraine, plunging them into darkness, cutting water and heat and forcing people to endure sub-zero temperatures. 

After a series of embarrassing battlefield defeats, Russia since October has pursued an aerial onslaught against what Moscow says are military-linked facilities.

France and the European Union said the suffering inflicted on freezing civilians constitutes war crimes, with the bloc's foreign policy chief calling the bombings "barbaric."

