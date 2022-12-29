Ukraine Reports 'Massive' Russian Missile Attack

Ukraine was hit with "massive" Russian missile strikes across the country on Thursday, including in the capital Kyiv, the Ukrainian military said.

"December 29. Massive missiles attack ... The enemy is attacking Ukraine from various directions with air and sea-based cruise missiles from strategic aircraft and ships," Ukraine's air force said on social media.

According to presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak, more than 120 missiles were fired.

After a series of battlefield setbacks and lost territory this summer and autumn, Moscow has stepped up its aerial campaign and has repeatedly targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure with drones and missiles.

On Thursday morning, blasts were reported in cities across the country, including the capital Kyiv where mayor Vitaly Klitschko warned of potential power cuts and called on residents to stock up on water.