Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Putin Meets Top Military Brass to Discuss Ukraine Strategy: Kremlin

By AFP
Russia President Putin visits joint staff of troops involved in special military operation Gavriil Grigorov / POOL / TASS

President Vladimir Putin has held extensive meetings with the military top brass overseeing Russia's campaign in Ukraine, where Moscow has stepped up bombardments, the Kremlin said Saturday.

"On Friday, the president spent the whole day at the army staff involved in the special military operation in Ukraine," a statement said.

He held a meeting with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov and held "separate discussions with commanders" from different defense branches, it said.

"I would like to hear your proposals on our actions in the short- and medium-term," Putin was shown as saying in the meeting by Russia's state television.

Russia launched a barrage of missiles on Friday on multiple cities in Ukraine, plunging them into darkness, cutting water and heat and forcing people to endure sub-zero temperatures.

After a series of embarrassing battlefield defeats, Russia since October has pursued an aerial onslaught against what Moscow says are military-linked facilities.

France and the European Union said the suffering inflicted on freezing civilians constitutes war crimes, with the bloc's foreign policy chief calling the bombings "barbaric."

Read more about: Ukraine war , Missile strikes

Read more

news

Russia Says Strikes Disrupted The Supply of Foreign Arms to Ukraine

Russia claimed Saturday it had prevented the delivery of foreign weapons to Ukraine as part of mass strikes a day earlier that caused power and water outages...
renewed attacks

Ukraine Warns of Fresh Russian Missile Strikes

Ukraine said on Monday that Russia was preparing for a fresh wave of missile attacks on its energy grid that have plunged swathes of the country into the...
Renewed attacks

Power Cuts Across Ukraine After Fresh Russian Strikes

Fresh Russian missile strikes on Saturday targeted energy infrastructure in Ukraine's west, the country's energy operator Ukrenergo said, with officials...
Civilian courage

In Photos: Ukrainians Remain Defiant Amid Russian Missile Strikes

The Kremlin has responded with fury to the attack on the Crimean Bridge on Saturday, launching a devastating series of missile attacks on Ukrainian cities...