Kyiv Says Russia Using Missile That Sank INF Treaty Against Ukraine – Reuters

Russia has repeatedly fired a ground-launched cruise missile at Ukraine, whose secret development triggered the collapse of a landmark Cold War-era arms-control treaty, Reuters reported Friday.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha told the news agency that Russia has launched the 9M729 missiles 23 times since late August. Kyiv reportedly recorded two previous launches in 2022.

NATO classifies 9M729 missiles, capable of carrying a nuclear or conventional payload and believed to be a variant of the Iskander-K system, as the SSC-8. Analysts say it has an estimated range of up to 2,500 kilometers (1,550 miles).

The United States said in 2019 it withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty after accusing Russia of covertly developing the 9M729 missile with a capability of flying beyond the pact’s limit of 500 kilometers (310 miles). The Kremlin denied the accusations.

Moscow, in response, imposed a unilateral moratorium on deploying intermediate-range missiles. But in early August 2025, Russia’s Foreign Ministry announced it would end its voluntary ban on intermediate-range missile deployments.

An unnamed senior Ukrainian official told Reuters Russia began deploying the 9M729 on Aug. 21, less than a week after U.S. President Donald Trump hosted Russian President Vladimir Putin for a summit in Alaska.