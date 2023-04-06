Moscow Says Foiled Attempt By Ukrainian 'Saboteurs' to Enter Russia

Russian security forces foiled an attempt of a group of Ukrainian "saboteurs" to enter Russia, the governor of the Bryansk region that borders Ukraine said Thursday.

The announcement came a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that saboteurs were acting inside Russia.

"Today, the border department of the FSB (security service) of the Bryansk region thwarted an attempt by a Ukrainian saboteur group of 20 people that tried to cross into the Russian Federation near the village of Sluchovsk," Alexander Bogomaz, the governor of the Bryansk region, said on Telegram.

He said Russian army units and border troops had shot at the group.