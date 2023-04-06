Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Moscow Says Foiled Attempt By Ukrainian 'Saboteurs' to Enter Russia

By AFP
Alexander Bogomaz, the governor of the Bryansk region (L). Alexander Bogomaz / VK

Russian security forces foiled an attempt of a group of Ukrainian "saboteurs" to enter Russia, the governor of the Bryansk region that borders Ukraine said Thursday.

The announcement came a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that saboteurs were acting inside Russia. 

"Today, the border department of the FSB (security service) of the Bryansk region thwarted an attempt by a Ukrainian saboteur group of 20 people that tried to cross into the Russian Federation near the village of Sluchovsk," Alexander Bogomaz, the governor of the Bryansk region, said on Telegram. 

He said Russian army units and border troops had shot at the group. 

Sluchovsk is a village in Russia on the border with northern Ukraine and lies relatively far from active fighting zones. 

Earlier on Thursday he said Ukrainians had shot at the nearby village of Zapesochye.  

"There were no casualties. There is partial damage to around 10 houses and a car," Bogomaz said. 

The alleged attempted incursion came a day after Russia's FSB security service said it detained a pilot of a Ukrainian light aircraft that crashed into the Bryansk region. 

In early March, Russian security services had accused Ukrainian combatants of crossing into the Bryansk region and killing two civilians.  

Read more about: Ukraine war , Bryansk , FSB

Read more

In depth

Russia Imposes Stringent Controls on Officials’ Foreign Travel

The wartime restrictions on leaving the country were detailed to The Moscow Times by 10 former and current officials.
6 Min read
opinion Andrei Soldatov and Irina Borogan

How Russia's FSB Embraced Religion in the Face of a Baffling War

The higher-ups in the security forces have long recognized the use of the Russian Orthodox Church as an unofficial arm of the state.
4 Min read
border breach

FSB Kill 4 Ukrainian 'Saboteurs' Attempting to Enter Russia

Russia's FSB domestic security agency announced on Monday that it had killed a group of saboteurs from Ukraine attempting to cross into a Russian border...
ARRESTS IN ABSENTIA

Moscow Court Grants FSB Request to Arrest Ukrainian Ministers

Updates with court ruling, adds top three lines. A Moscow court on Tuesday ordered the arrest in absentia of two Ukrainian ministers after they were accused...