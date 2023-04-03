Putin Creates Fund for Soldiers Fighting in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a decree creating a special fund to support soldiers fighting in Ukraine and their families.

Russia rarely gives any estimates of its losses in its military operation launched in February 2022, where its military has faced a series of setbacks.

The decree in support of the "Defenders of the Fatherland" was published on the official government website.

The measures are "aimed at ensuring a decent life" for soldiers involved in the Ukraine offensive, and for their partners and children, according to the decree.