Zelensky Meets With IAEA Chief During Zaporizhzhia Visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi on Monday announced a joint visit to the southern frontline region of Zaporizhzhia, which is partly occupied by Russian forces.

"I met Zelensky today in Zaporizhzhia City and had a rich exchange on the protection of the Zaporizhzhia [nuclear power plant] and its staff," Grossi wrote on Twitter.

"I reiterated the full support of the IAEA to Ukraine's nuclear facilities," he said.

Zaporizhzhia is home to Europe's largest nuclear power plant, which Russia captured a year ago.