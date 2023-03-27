Support The Moscow Times!
Zelensky Meets With IAEA Chief During Zaporizhzhia Visit

By AFP
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and IAEA chief Rafael Grossi. Rafael MarianoGrossi / twitter

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi on Monday announced a joint visit to the southern frontline region of Zaporizhzhia, which is partly occupied by Russian forces.

"I met Zelensky today in Zaporizhzhia City and had a rich exchange on the protection of the Zaporizhzhia [nuclear power plant] and its staff," Grossi wrote on Twitter.

"I reiterated the full support of the IAEA to Ukraine's nuclear facilities," he said.

Zaporizhzhia is home to Europe's largest nuclear power plant, which Russia captured a year ago.

Earlier on Monday Zelensky said he visited Ukrainian military positions in the Zaporizhzhia region.

"I am honored to be here today, next to our military," Zelensky said on social media, posting a video of himself and Ukrainian servicemen. 

"We will definitely win."

During the trip, the Ukrainian president visited a local command post and decorated policemen and servicemen, the presidency said in a statement.

Zelensky's surprise visit to Zaporizhzhia came after he visited the southern region of Kherson last week as well as military positions in the eastern Donetsk region, both of which are also partially occupied by Russian troops.

