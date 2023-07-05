Moscow and Kyiv Accuse Each Other of Plotting to Attack the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant. What Do We Know? 

Moscow and Kyiv have traded accusations of planning "dangerous provocations" at the Moscow-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine this week, raising alarm over the risks of a radioactive disaster at Europe's largest nuclear plant. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday warned that Russia was plotting an incident at the Zaporizhzhia plant, while Moscow said Wednesday that there was a high “threat of sabotage” at the plant. Russia and Ukraine have regularly accused each other of putting the plant's safety at risk since the outbreak of the war in February 2022. Here is what we know about the situation: What does Russia say? Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday described the situation at the Zaporizhzhia plant as “tense.” “The threat of sabotage from the Kyiv regime is really high — sabotage that could have catastrophic consequences," Peskov told reporters, alleging that Ukraine was behind the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant last month.

Peskov’s statement came one day after state nuclear agency Rosatom accused Kyiv of planning an attack on the plant. “We got information that I am authorized to announce... On July 5, literally at night, in the dark, the Ukrainian army will try to attack the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant,” Rosatom adviser Renat Karchaa told Russian state television. What does Ukraine say? Zelensky on Tuesday told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that Russia was planning “dangerous provocations” at the Zaporizhzhia plant, adding that Kyiv “agreed to keep the situation under maximum control together with the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency).” In his evening address, Zelensky said Russia had “installed objects similar to explosives” on the plant, according to Ukrainian intelligence. “Perhaps to simulate the hit on the plant. Maybe they have some other scenario. But in any case, the world sees it,” the Ukrainian leader said, adding that “radiation is a threat to everyone in the world.”

