Baring Vostok Investors Leave Russia After Fraud Sentences End

Star U.S. investor Michael Calvey and his French business partner Philippe Delpal have left Russia having complied with the travel restrictions imposed on them with their suspended sentences in a highly controversial fraud case, Interfax reported Friday, citing unnamed sources.

A Moscow court in August 2021 handed Calvey a five-and-a-half-year suspended sentence in a trial that sent shockwaves through Russia’s investment and business community.

His colleague Delpal was given a four-and-a-half-year suspended sentence.

The pair were accused of a $34 million embezzlement scheme related to loans issued by a bank owned by Calvey’s Baring Vostok fund in 2015. The charges were largely seen as having been fabricated to settle a corporate dispute.

“Calvey and Delpal left for their countries immediately after their restraints were lifted,” Interfax quoted an unnamed source as saying.