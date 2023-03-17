China's Xi to Visit Russia on March 20-22, Kremlin Says

Chinese leader Xi Jinping will travel to Russia for a three-day visit early next week in an apparent show of support for Moscow as it wages a war in Ukraine, the Kremlin announced Friday.

“On March 20-22, 2023, the President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping will pay a visit to Russia for a state visit at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin,” the Kremlin said.

Xi and Putin plan to discuss “deepening Russian-Chinese cooperation in the international arena” and sign “important” bilateral documents.

The Kremlin’s statement made no mention of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that entered its second year last month and Beijing’s recent efforts to broker a peace deal between the countries.

China’s Foreign Ministry confirmed Xi’s upcoming visit, adding that Beijing will “maintain an objective stance on the Ukrainian crisis and play a constructive role in promoting negotiations,” according to the Russian state-run news agency RIA Novosti.

Beijing’s diplomatic efforts have been met with skepticism by Western officials given China's close economic and political ties with Moscow.

Putin and Xi have touted their countries’ “no-limits” partnership in recent years, claiming that together the countries acted as a counterweight to the global dominance of the United States.

Washington warned last month that China was considering sending “lethal support” to Russia in its war against Ukraine, though Beijing has rejected the claims and told the U.S. to stop “spreading false information.”

Putin invited Xi to visit Moscow this spring during a video call between the leaders on Dec. 30, 2022.

Xi, who secured an unprecedented third term in office last week, had been expected to travel to Moscow in April or early May.