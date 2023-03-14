Ukraine Catches Russian Soldier Who Spent 6 Months in Hiding

Ukrainian police have caught and detained a Russian soldier who spent six months in hiding in the northeastern Kharkiv region following Russian forces’ retreat from the area.

The unidentified 42-year-old Russian soldier had been hiding in abandoned buildings in the village of Kupyansk-Uzlovoy, which was recaptured by the Ukrainian army on Sept. 27.

The detainee, who is believed to be a soldier from the 27th Motorized Rifle Brigade, was taken to the police department, the Kharkiv regional police headquarters said Monday.

It did not offer further details on the detained soldier or how he was separated from his unit.