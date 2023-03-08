Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Iran Delivered Ammunition to Russia on Caspian Sea Cargo Ships – Report

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. IMAGO / APAimages

Iran has supplied large quantities of bullets, rockets and mortar shells to Russia for use in Ukraine, Sky News reported Wednesday, citing a security source. 

The deliveries were reportedly made by two Russian-flagged cargo ships that traveled from Iran to the Russian port of Astrakhan on the Caspian Sea earlier this year.

Tehran has emerged as one of Moscow’s major international backers in the Ukraine war, appearing to supply crucial military equipment for the Russian Armed Forces that have suffered repeated military defeats in the year-long conflict. 

The Iranian cargo, which Sky News said was transferred in January, likely included about 100 million bullets, 300,000 shells and 10,000 flak jackets and helmets. 

"Iran sent two cargo ships… carrying approximately 200 new shipping containers that contained ammunition for the Russian fighting in Ukraine," Sky News quoted their security source as saying.

The media outlet did not identify which country the security source was from. 

Western and Ukrainian officials last year accused Iran of supplying large quantities of drones to Russia, which were used by Moscow to attack Ukrainian energy infrastructure. 

Iran has not only used boats, but also the state-owned airline, to move military equipment to Russia, according to Western media reports

Russian officials have previously denied purchasing Iranian military equipment. 

Read more about: Ukraine war , Iran

Read more

secretive deal

Russia Flew $140M, Captured Western Arms to Iran for 160 Drones – Reports

Russia secretly flew $141 million in cash and Western weapons seized in Ukraine to Iran this summer in exchange for 166 Iranian drones, Sky News reported...
Drone Delivery

Iran to Bolster Weapons Aid to Russia for Use in Ukraine: Reports

Iran is planning to aid Moscow’s war in Ukraine by sending more weapons to Moscow, according to anonymous U.S. and Western security officials, the...
not our drones

Iran Denies Providing Russia With Weapons 'to be Used' in Ukraine

Iran has once again rejected allegations that it has supplied Russia with weapons "to be used in the war in Ukraine," its Foreign Ministry said Saturday...
Iran

Iran Receives S-300 Defense System Missiles From Russia

Iran Receives Missile Part System from Russia The Moscow Times Moscow has delivered the missile part of the S-300 defense system...