Iran Delivered Ammunition to Russia on Caspian Sea Cargo Ships – Report

Iran has supplied large quantities of bullets, rockets and mortar shells to Russia for use in Ukraine, Sky News reported Wednesday, citing a security source.

The deliveries were reportedly made by two Russian-flagged cargo ships that traveled from Iran to the Russian port of Astrakhan on the Caspian Sea earlier this year.

Tehran has emerged as one of Moscow’s major international backers in the Ukraine war, appearing to supply crucial military equipment for the Russian Armed Forces that have suffered repeated military defeats in the year-long conflict.

The Iranian cargo, which Sky News said was transferred in January, likely included about 100 million bullets, 300,000 shells and 10,000 flak jackets and helmets.