EU Claims 'Credible Information' Iran Sent Ballistic Missiles to Russia

The European Union said Monday its allies had shared intelligence that Iran supplied Russia with ballistic missiles, and warned of new sanctions on Tehran if the deliveries were confirmed.

"We are aware of the credible information provided by allies on the delivery of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia," EU spokesman Peter Stano said.

"We are looking further into it with our member states and if confirmed, this delivery would represent a substantive material escalation in Iran's support for Russia's illegal war of aggression against Ukraine," he added.

In confirmed, Stano said Brussel would respond "respond swiftly and in coordination with international partners" to introduce "new and significant restrictive measures against Iran."