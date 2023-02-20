Kremlin Accuses Moldova of 'Anti-Russian Hysteria'

The Kremlin on Monday accused tiny Moldova of "anti-Russian hysteria" after its prime minister called for the demilitarization of the Moscow-backed separatist region of Transnistria.

Tensions have run high between pro-EU Moldova, wedged between Ukraine and Romania, and Russia during Moscow's offensive against Kyiv.

"Moldova is slipping into anti-Russian hysteria," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The lack of a constructive dialogue harms Moldova itself."

He said Moscow's relations with Chisinau were "tense" and warned the small country to be "very, very careful" with its statements.