Sacked Russian Police General Found Dead in Apparent Suicide

A former Russian police general who had been in charge of cracking down on protesters has been found dead in an apparent suicide following his dismissal by President Vladimir Putin, state media reported.

Major General Vladimir Makarov, 72, had taken part in Russia's crackdown on opposition activists in his role as deputy chief of the Russian police anti-extremism unit.

Putin dismissed Makarov, who was described as “once the main organizer of the ‘hunt’ for opposition activists and inconvenient journalists,” in late January.