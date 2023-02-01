Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

American Animal Rights Activist Detained Walking Calf on Red Square

Updated:
Red Square in Moscow. Sergei Kiselev / Moskva News Agency

A Chinese-American animal rights activist has been detained for walking a calf on Red Square near the Kremlin, state media reported Wednesday. 

Alisa Dey, 34, told the state-run TASS news agency she had bought the animal online “so it wouldn’t be eaten.”

Police charged Dey with violating protest rules, an administrative offense punishable by up to 15 days in jail, a fine and community service.

Dey describes herself as a “Chinese national who’s been living long-term in Russia” on the Russian social network VKontakte.

dp.informator.ua
dp.informator.ua
Alice Day / VK

Her profile contains photos of herself with a black sheep in various public settings, including a square, a train and a building lobby.

In 2021, Ukrainian media reported that Dey was spotted walking a calf and a pig in the east-central city of Dnipro.

“I wanted to save [the animals] because people eat [them],” Dey said in Russian in a video interview at the time.

Dey was also profiled by British media in 2019 for rescuing another pig from slaughter in London, where she had taken it on walks to restaurants, trains and parks.

“Some people told me point blank they are becoming vegetarians after meeting my pig,” the Daily Mail quoted Dey, a native of New York, as saying at the time.

However, she subsequently faced a backlash for keeping the animal in her small apartment and was forced to surrender it to the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA).

Read more about: Animals , Moscow

Read more

off the streets

Moscow Rounds Up Stray Animals, Kills Rats Over Coronavirus Fears

Animal rights campaigners have decried the move as cruel and scientifically groundless.
Moscow

Moscow Greenlights Lavish $71,000 Pond House for Swans

The new swan house will cost over 4.2 million rubles ($71,000) — comparable to the price of a one-bedroom apartment in Moscow
Moscow

Two Moose on the Loose in Moscow

"He was more than likely looking for food," one of the witnesses said
Animals

Creatures Great and Small: 7 Places For City Kids to Meet Animals

For many children, even ordinary domestic pets are magical creatures. Here are our top places for kids to interact with animals in safe, sanitary, and...