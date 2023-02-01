American Animal Rights Activist Detained Walking Calf on Red Square

A Chinese-American animal rights activist has been detained for walking a calf on Red Square near the Kremlin, state media reported Wednesday.

Alisa Dey, 34, told the state-run TASS news agency she had bought the animal online “so it wouldn’t be eaten.”

Police charged Dey with violating protest rules, an administrative offense punishable by up to 15 days in jail, a fine and community service.

Dey describes herself as a “Chinese national who’s been living long-term in Russia” on the Russian social network VKontakte.