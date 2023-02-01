American Animal Rights Activist Detained Walking Calf on Red Square

A Chinese-American animal rights activist has been detained for walking a calf on Red Square near the Kremlin, state media reported Wednesday.
Alisa Dey, 34, told the state-run TASS news agency she had bought the animal online “so it wouldn’t be eaten.”
Police charged Dey with violating protest rules, an administrative offense punishable by up to 15 days in jail, a fine and community service.
Dey describes herself as a “Chinese national who’s been living long-term in Russia” on the Russian social network VKontakte.
Her profile contains photos of herself with a black sheep in various public settings, including a square, a train and a building lobby.
In 2021, Ukrainian media reported that Dey was spotted walking a calf and a pig in the east-central city of Dnipro.
“I wanted to save [the animals] because people eat [them],” Dey said in Russian in a video interview at the time.
Dey was also profiled by British media in 2019 for rescuing another pig from slaughter in London, where she had taken it on walks to restaurants, trains and parks.
“Some people told me point blank they are becoming vegetarians after meeting my pig,” the Daily Mail quoted Dey, a native of New York, as saying at the time.
However, she subsequently faced a backlash for keeping the animal in her small apartment and was forced to surrender it to the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA).