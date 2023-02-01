American Animal Rights Activist Jailed for Walking Cow on Red Square

A Chinese-American animal rights activist has been jailed for walking a young cow near the Kremlin, state media reported Wednesday.

Alisa Dey, 34, told the state-run TASS news agency she had bought the calf online “so it wouldn’t be eaten.”

Police detained her as she walked with the animal, reportedly chanting "Animals are not food," on Red Square.

She was sentenced to 13 days of arrest on charges of disobeying police orders and fined 20,000 rubles ($286), while the calf was sent to an animal rehabilitation center.

“I just wanted to show the cow her country, her capital. In fact, I enjoy walking farm animals because people sometimes tell me that they start eating less meat when they meet my animals. But now I just wanted to spend time with her,” she told the Izvestia daily on Wednesday.

Dey describes herself as a “Chinese national who’s been living long-term in Russia” on the Russian social network VKontakte.